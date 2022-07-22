Poll shows growing number of Americans loosing trust in elections

(CNN) — A new poll finds a majority of Americans lack confidence that U.S. elections reflect the will of the people.

The latest CNN poll conducted by S.S.R.S took place between June 13th and July 13th.

Just after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, polling found 59% percent of Americans said they had “some confidence” that U.S. elections are in the best interest of voters. 36% percent were “very confident”.

A year and a half later, 42% percent say they have “some confidence”, with just 16% percent feeling “very confident”.

The poll also shows 48% percent of Americans think it’s “somewhat likely” that in the future elected officials could overturn an election if their party loses.