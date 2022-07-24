Phil Petty’s family announces funeral arrangements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Funeral arrangements for former Gamecock quarterback Phil Petty have been made, per the Petty family.

Services are scheduled for 11:00am on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church, 410 6th Ave. S, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Graveside service will be held at North Myrtle Beach Memorial Gardens, 65 SC-90, Little River, SC. The family will receive family and friends for visitation and a reception at Mama Jean’s Restaurant, of Little River, immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phil’s name to SC Education Foundation-The Phil Petty Memorial Football Scholarship in care of Gamecock Club, 1304 Heyward St., Columbia, SC 29208 or you may use the direct link https://donate.sc.edu/PhilPetty

Petty is survived by his wife of 12 years, Morgan Speros Petty; two beautiful children, Sage McKinley and Phillip McCoy Petty; his mother Loretta Sweeney (Jim); sister Allison White (Scott) and their children Garrett, Susannah, and Brendan; sister Lori Eustace (Billy) and their children Phillip Manning and Tristan Eustace; Sydney Condrey Ballenger; and Will Condrey. His father, Robert P. Petty, Sr., predeceased Phil.

The former Gamecock quarterback passed away the morning of July 21 after a long battle with liver failure, sources confirmed to ABC Columbia.