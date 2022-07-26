Entering year two, Annan continues rebuild of USC men’s soccer program

COLUMBIA, S.C.— Gamecocks men’s soccer head coach Tony Annan is heading into his second season with the garnet and black, looking to bring success back to a program that hasn’t seen much of it in the last few years.

After replacing legendary head coach Mark Berson, who served 43 seasons with the Gamecocks, Annan now has his fingerprints on the program as the second head coach in the program’s history.

On Tuesday, ABC Columbia was able to get a closer look into the program, visiting their state-of-the-art soccer complex.

Annan strongly felt that he had an idea of how to get this program back on track to the NCAA tournament, somewhere the Gamecocks have not been since 2016. With the addition of 18 new players from across the globe and a different mentality heading into the season, Annan has an idea of what can bring the program success.

“A lot of hard work, details, being responsible, being accountable”. “At the end of the day it boils down to how much do you want it and how hard are you going to work to get there”.

The Gamecocks kick off their season against Ohio State on the road August 25.