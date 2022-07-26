Gamecock offensive lineman named to Outland Trophy watch list

University of South Carolina “Super Senior” Dylan Wonnum is one of 89 returning standout interior linemen named to the pre-season watch list for the 2022 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced today.

Wonnum, a 6-5, 305-pound offensive tackle from Tucker, Ga., returns for his fifth year after a back injury which required season-ending surgery shortened his 2021 campaign. Wonnum has been a starter throughout his Gamecock career, taking the first snap in 30 of his 32 games played over the past four years. He was tabbed a pre-season second-team All-SEC performer earlier this summer by Phil Steele.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Thurs., Dec. 8. The official presentation to the winner will be

made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 11, 2023.

There are 29 offensive tackles on this year’s list, just ahead of 25 defensive tackles to go with 18 centers and 17 guards. Just over half of the 131 Football Bowl Subdivision schools – 67 – are represented on the list.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935.