Sen. Graham on investigation into 2020 election “constitutional overreach”

Senator Lindsey Graham says he will go to Georgia if he must to fight the state’s investigation into the 2020 election.

The South Carolina Republican spoke to the public Monday, his first time speaking publicly about it since a Georgia grand jury subpoenaed him.

The Grand Jury is looking at whether former president Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Graham says he has seen reports that he is part of the investigation but he has not received a formal request for his testimony.