Columbia, SC (WOLO) — United Event Services is hosting a job fair July 31st and August 7th at the Williams-Brice Stadium. You will be directed from the corner of George Rogers boulevard and Key road. New applicants must come at 2 p.m., and orientation begins at 3:30 p.m.

They will be hiring ushers and event staff for UofSC games, concerts, and other events.

You must be at least 18 to apply.

Visit unitedeventservicesinc.com for more information.