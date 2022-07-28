MarShawn Lloyd nominated for Wuerffel Trophy

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is the University of South Carolina’s nomination for the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy, College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service, it was announced today.

Lloyd, a 5-9, 212-pound redshirt sophomore from Wilmington, Del., got his first taste of college football in 2021 after sitting out the 2020 season with a torn ACL. He appeared in all 12 regular season games last fall, rushing 64 times for 228 yards. Off the field, he was a member of the 2021 SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll and has a heart for serving others in the community.

Established in 2005, The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football athletes who are serving others, while also achieving greatness on the football field and in the classroom. As part of the National Football Federation’s Collegiate Awards, The Wuerffel Trophy was the first major award honoring the character of service to others. National voters consider nominees from over 100 major universities.

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

“I continue to be impressed with the number of college football players who are achieving on the field and still dedicating time to make a positive impact in their community,” said Wuerffel. “The student-athletes on this watch list are positively impacting organizations throughout the country.”

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ Sports Information Departments and will close on October 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1, and finalists will be announced on November 22.

The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled to be made on December 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on February 24, 2023.