Oldest Galaxy Seen From Webb Telescope
The Webb Telescope has only been running for a bit over a month now, but it has already produced a picture of a Galaxy older than any we’ve seen before. This Galaxy, called GLASS-z13, existed when the Universe was only 300 million years old. Here are some staggering facts to ponder from Dr. James O’Donoghue @physicsJ
“JWST has potentially smashed records, spotting a galaxy which existed when the universe was a mere 300 million years old! The light from GLASS-z13 took 13.4 billion years to hit us, but the distance between us is now 33 billion light years due to the expansion of the universe!”
and
“The Sun didn’t even exist when the galaxy GLASS-z13 appeared as it does above. In fact, it wasn’t to exist for another 9 billion years.”
and
“When GLASS-z13 emitted the light we see today, it was about 3 billion light years away from us (or whatever ‘us’ was back then). The 3 billion light years of space that once separated us from GLASS-z13 has expanded to over 33 billion light years today!”