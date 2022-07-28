Pirates sign former Gamecock Josiah Sightler

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed former Gamecock Josiah Sightler today.

The former first baseman agreed to a $125,000 signing bonus, according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

Sightler led the Gamecocks with 15 home runs and 31 RBI in 51 games in 2022, and during his four-year career, compiled a .265 batting average.

The former Gamecock was originally drafted in 2018 by the Cincinnati Reds in the 12th round, but didn’t sign and chose to attend South Carolina instead.

The Pirates have now signed 17 of their 21 selections from this year’s draft, which includes 11 of their first 12 picks.