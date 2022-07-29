Summer Nights are Getting Warmer

Global Warming is not just about the daytime highs. One huge impact is overnight lows. The issue here is that by burning fossil fuels (gas, coal, oil, etc.), we’ve added tons and tons of carbon dioxide to the air. In fact, we’ve increased the concentration by roughly 50% over the natural range. Why is that important? Carbon Dioxide effectively traps outgoing heat. At night the earth cools off by its heat escaping out into space. But the heat can’t escape as well because of the increase in heat-trapping carbon dioxide. Below are 2 examples of this with the change in overnight lows here in Columbia and across the entire United States.