Gamecock baseball trio back for 2023 season

COLUMBIA – James Hicks, Braylen Wimmer and Noah Hall of the Gamecock baseball team are returning for the 2023 season, they announced Monday. All three were selected in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft and all did not sign at today’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Hicks, a 15th round selection by the Baltimore Orioles, transferred from Crowder College and pitched in a pair of games for the Gamecocks before an injury ended his 2022 season. He struck out five in 4.1 innings of work against UNC Greensboro (Feb. 19) and had a pair of strikeouts in 2.2 innings against George Washington (Feb. 26). At Crowder, Hicks was a first team All-Region and All-District selection in 2021 and was 11-3 with 89 strikeouts in 90.1 innings pitched.

Wimmer, an 18th round selection by the Philadelphia Phillies, started all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .312 with 38 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He led the team in doubles and stolen bases and slugged at a .466 clip. Wimmer had a team best 18 multi-hit games with seven multi-RBI performances. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on March 28 after going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBI in a win over Vanderbilt on March 26. He went 4-for-5 with a home run at Texas A&M (May 7) and was a perfect 3-for-3 in a win over No. 1 Texas (March 13). In his three-year Carolina career, Wimmer has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI.

Hall, a 20th round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers, made 15 appearances with 12 starts in his first year at Carolina in 2022. The Appalachian State transfer pitched 76.2 innings, striking out 78 batters to go along with a 4.34 ERA. Hall’s numbers improved in SEC play, as he was 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62.1 innings pitched. He was a two-time SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, garnering the award after wins over Alabama (April 29) and Kentucky (May 14). He allowed two hits while striking out eight in a win over the Wildcats and struck out eight in seven innings of work in a win over the Crimson Tide.

Julian Bosnic and Josiah Sightler also were selected in the MLB Draft in July and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates last week. Colin Burgess signed as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers.