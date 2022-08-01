Midlands resident helps victims of Kentucky flooding

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As rescue teams continue to help victims of Kentucky’s flooding, some local Midlands residents are doing their part to help as well.

Bob Mann, a Gaston resident, arrived in Kentucky this past Saturday. He and other American Red Cross volunteers are currently camped out at the University of Pikeville. Each day, part of his job is to help find places for flood victims to stay.

“Basically when I get up we have a meeting and then we go out. My job is to find places for people to stay. We get with local churches and see if they’re willing to shelter people. We travel quite a bit checking out places,” says Mann.

Mann finds that many of the victims of the flooding he’ s spoken with have experienced this before and are determined to push forward, saying, “A lot of these people went through this same event last year, and unfortunately they are going through it a second time. But their spirits are high due to the fact that they know how to recover from this. They’re keeping their heads up. You’re gonna have a few that will have problems and that’s why we’re here to help assist them with recovery and get back to a normal lifestyle.”

Helping others brings Mann joy. “I’m retired from the military. I saw what was happening. I’ve been with the Red Cross for six years and I saw that there was a need for people to go down and help however they could. It gives me a warm feeling. If you can get a smile off of one person’s face, that’s all we can ask for,” Mann says.

According to Mann, help continues to arrive. “We’re seeing a lot of people reach out to help to help other residents. Friends neighbors. Everyone is reaching out wherever they can and getting these people back on their feet. A lot of working together is what’s going on here, ” Mann says.