Court documents show D.O.D wiped key W.H. officials phones

(CNN) — Court filings are revealing the Department of Defense wiped the phones of key officials at the end of the Trump administration.

Watchdog group “American Oversight” filed a Freedom of Information Act against the army to obtain January 6th records from several officials.

Among them, former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, former Chief of Staff Kash Patel and former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. They were involved in the Defense Department’s decision to send national guard troops to the Capitol.

The group “American Oversight” is now calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the destruction of records. The Department of Homeland Security is also under fire for losing messages from the phones of Secret Service agents. However, officials say those messages were lost by accident and not wiped on purpose.