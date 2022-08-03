Party with law enforcement at Serve & Connect’s free Be Safe Summer Block Party!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you ready to party?! It’s time to bring the family to have a good time with law enforcement at Serve & Connect’s free Be Safe Summer Block Party!

It kicks off Saturday, August 11 at 4 p.m. at the Katheryn M. Bellfield Cultural Arts Center on 2611 Grant Street.

Curtis spoke with Serve & Connect’s Columbia Site Coordinator Erica Staley and Columbia Parks and Recreations’ Special Events Coordinator Kim Mitchell about how this event will focus on bringing law enforcement and the community together to celebrate unity in the community.

You and the family can join Columbia Police, Richland County deputies with plenty of music, games and enjoy some complimentary hot dogs and chips.

This is the finale of North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative’s Heal America’s Summer of Healing movement in Columbia.

For more information, visit Serve & Connect’s website.