Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash kicks off this weekend!

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to have some fun at Lexington Community Fun Day’s free Back 2 School Bash this Saturday!

It goes from 3 – 8 p.m. at 131 Duffie Drive behind the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department building.

The rainout date is August 13.

Curtis spoke with Glenda Hiller & Thosha Hill with the Lexington Community Fun Day organization about all the fun activities you and family can take part in.

You can enjoy free food, live music and entertainment, along with a job fair for parents!

There will also be free school supplies available while supplies last.

For more information, you can call Glenda at 803-238-2821 or visit the organization’s Facebook page.