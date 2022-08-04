Sumter deputies search for missing veteran with memory loss

(Courtesy: SCSO) Millard Hunter

(Courtesy: SCSO) Millard Hunter was last seen wearing this shirt at Shaw Air Force Base.

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are searching for a missing veteran who suffers from memory loss and other health issues.

Authorities say Millard Hunter, 61, went into the Shaw Air Force Base around 5 p.m. Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since.

They believe he may be wandering on foot on or off the base in the Shaw Air Force area.

According to deputies, Hunter experienced a head injury last year and suffers from confusion and memory loss.

Shaw Air Force Base officials are helping deputies search for Hunter.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall with blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing the same shirt in the picture above.

If you see him call 911.

Update: Deputies say his RV was found stuck in a wooded area. Hunter remains missing