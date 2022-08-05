Suspect in July shooting death turns himself in

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia Police say a suspect in a deadly July shooting has turned himself in.

Investigators say Obidiah Doctor turned himself in Friday.

According to police, on June 15th police responded to Prisma Health Richland after Willis Weary drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died.

Police say the shooting was not a random act of violence and that Doctor and Willis knew each other and the shooting happened while Weary was driving on Farrow Rd. and 277.