Columbia police seize video poker machines

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a 53 year old man was running an illegal gambling operation.

Investigators say Anthony Hopkins is charged with Operating a Gaming House, Keeping Unlawful Gaming Tables, Possession of a Handgun by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of Marijuana.

Police say An anonymous tip led officers to a home on North Beltline Boulevard Thursday where they discovered eleven video poker machines, cash, a handgun and marijuana.

Investigators say Hopkins has been running the gambling operation for about two years.

In addition police say three people ranging in age from 68 to 83 were all cited for Unlawful games and betting.