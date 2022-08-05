COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Random Days organization is celebrating kids heading back to school with a free Back to School Bash this Saturday!

It goes from Noon to 5 p.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park on Park Circle.

Kids can get free haircuts, school supplies and food from many vendors.

There’s also a mouth watering competition, as many compete to win “The Big Grill Off” contest.

First place wins $500, second place gets $250 & third place will receive $150.

You also have the chance to enter a raffle to win a $350 store credit from Harlem’s Closet.

To enter the raffle, you must bring the following items to get a ticket:

Pens Pencils Notebook paper Three ring binder Hand sanitizer Book bag

Everything must be inside the book bag in order for you to get the ticket.