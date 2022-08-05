Get your kids free haircuts and school supplies at Random Days’ Back to School Bash!

Kenneil Mitchell,

(Courtesy: Random Days) Random Days’ Back to School Bash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Random Days organization is celebrating kids heading back to school with a free Back to School Bash this Saturday!

It goes from Noon to 5 p.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park on Park Circle.

Kids can get free haircuts, school supplies and food from many vendors.

There’s also a mouth watering competition, as many compete to win “The Big Grill Off” contest.

First place wins $500, second place gets $250 & third place will receive $150.

You also have the chance to enter a raffle to win a $350 store credit from Harlem’s Closet.

To enter the raffle, you must bring the following items to get a ticket:

  1. Pens
  2. Pencils
  3. Notebook paper
  4. Three ring binder
  5. Hand sanitizer
  6. Book bag

Everything must be inside the book bag in order for you to get the ticket.

 

