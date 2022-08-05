Get your kids free haircuts and school supplies at Random Days’ Back to School Bash!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Random Days organization is celebrating kids heading back to school with a free Back to School Bash this Saturday!
It goes from Noon to 5 p.m. at Maxcy Gregg Park on Park Circle.
Kids can get free haircuts, school supplies and food from many vendors.
There’s also a mouth watering competition, as many compete to win “The Big Grill Off” contest.
First place wins $500, second place gets $250 & third place will receive $150.
You also have the chance to enter a raffle to win a $350 store credit from Harlem’s Closet.
To enter the raffle, you must bring the following items to get a ticket:
- Pens
- Pencils
- Notebook paper
- Three ring binder
- Hand sanitizer
- Book bag
Everything must be inside the book bag in order for you to get the ticket.