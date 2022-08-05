Suspect sought in gas station shooting

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. are hoping surveillance video will help them track down a suspect in a recent shooting.

It happened at the BP on Broad River Rd. on just before 11:30om on July 22nd.

According to investigators, the video shows a man in a white t-shirt with white and blue shorts pointing a gun at another man and firing several shots.

Deputies say the victim was not seriously injured.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.