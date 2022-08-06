Fireflies beat Riverdogs 8-2 in front of first sellout crowd since 2019

COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies won 8-2 over the Charleston RiverDogs, utilizing strong pitching and a Javier Vaz homer to send the first full capacity sell-out crowd at Segra Park since 2019 home happy Saturday night.

Javier Vaz welcomed the 2022 draft class to Columbia in a big way. The Vanderbilt product slammed his first homer, a three-run shot over the right field wall in the fourth inning to raise Columbia’s lead to 5-1.

The Fireflies jumped out in front in the bottom of the first inning. After Jean Ramirez bunted for a single to lead off the game, Daniel Vazquez hit him to third before Darryl Collins utilized a ground out to bring home the break-even run.

The bats weren’t finished yet. Javier Vaz reached on an E6 in his first plate appearance for the Fireflies and came around after a Collins’ fly out as Columbia took a 2-1 lead.

Columbia charged ahead with a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Juan Rivera walked four batters and hit one with a pitch to allow the Fireflies to score a pair of runs without a hit. By the time the reliever got the hook, Columbia was in front 7-1. The Fireflies final run came in the sixth. Ramirez sinlged to lead off the inning and then came around on a Collins RBI single. Ramirez finished the night with three singles and two runs scored.

The pitching was formidable as well. Ben Hernandez came out hot, spinning four innings and allowing only a single run. He tied a career-high with seven strikeouts for a third time while in a Fireflies uniform. The win belonged to Jack Aldrich (W, 2-0) as he spun two hitless innings in relief. Wander Arias (S, 2) closed the game out with three inning of one-run relief to earn the first save of the series.

Columbia closes out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (0-2, 4.08 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston starts Major League rehabber LHP Brandon McKay.