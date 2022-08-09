Sheriff Leon Lott reveals additional information on alleged ambush shooter

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says on Wednesday, August 3rd just before 5:30 in the morning, deputies responded to a home on Carriage Oaks Dr. for what turned out to be a false report of a domestic dispute.

Sheriff Lott says the call was placed by Frederic Westfall, 25.

According to the sheriff, as the deputies were leaving, Westfall fired shots at Deputy Joseph Shannonhouse’s patrol car.

At that point, Sheriff Lott says, Deputy Shannonhouse along with Deputy William Beck and Master Deputy Janson Bell could not immediately tell where the shots were coming from and did not return fire.

Investigator say when they search the area they found Westfall in the driveway of his home dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Lott says Westfall was wearing a tactical vest and belt with 15 loaded magazines along with a rifle with a drum magazine loaded with 41 rounds and one in the chamber.

Investigators say there was also a hand drawn map of the home with potential firing positions labeled and a note at the bottom with the words, “Dead Pigs”.

Deputies say additional ammunition was also found inside the home.

“There’s no doubt that this man had evil in his heart. His intention was to kill these men,” Sheriff Lott said. “It is disturbing to know the lengths he went to in order to prepare to kill other human beings, especially law enforcement. Our deputies were lucky to make it out alive.”

911 call may be downloaded at this link