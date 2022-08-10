Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified

(Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Driver dies, two kids not hurt in a vehicle wreck on SC Hwy. 277 and Bull St. (Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Driver dies, two kids not hurt in a vehicle wreck on SC Hwy. 277 and Bull St.

(Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Officers on scene of a fatal wreck on SC Highway 277 & Bull St. (Courtesy: Columbia Police Dept./Twitter) Officers on scene of a fatal wreck on SC Highway 277 & Bull St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Columbia Police say Parker was driving with two kids inside, when she crashed on SC 277 and Bull Street.

According to officers, both kids were properly restrained and were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.