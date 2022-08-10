Driver killed in crash involving two kids on Bull Street has been identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a crash involving two kids on South Carolina Highway 277 Tuesday.
Coroner Naida Rutherford says Courtney Parker, 24, of Columbia, died from her injuries at a local hospital.
Columbia Police say Parker was driving with two kids inside, when she crashed on SC 277 and Bull Street.
According to officers, both kids were properly restrained and were not injured.
This incident remains under investigation.