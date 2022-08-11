Bond revoked for alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Bond was revoked today for Curtis Smith, the alleged accomplice of former attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Assistant attorney general Creighton Waters was seeking the revocation due to Smith allegedly misrepresenting his financial situation and GPS tracking him going to locations not agreed upon at his bond hearing.

Defense for Curtis Smith argues that Smith believed that trips to those locations such as Food Lion and Walmart did not violate house arrest because they were related to work and medical needs.

Ultimately, Judge Clifton Newman revoked Curtis Smith’s bond and he was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Smith was originally arrested for taking part in Murdaugh’s botched suicide attempt. He is also facing drug and conspiracy charges.