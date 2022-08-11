Deputies: Hawaii juvenile made threat against Lugoff-Elgin HS

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Turns out Social media threats made against Lugoff-Elgin High School actually came from more than 4,500 miles away in Hawaii

According to the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the juvenile they say made the threats and his parents.

Earlier this week officials with the Kershaw Co. School District announced the threat and that deputies had quickly determined it was made by a fake account.