Kershaw Co. Deputy involved in chase, crash

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office say around 1pm Thursday they along with Camden Police responded to a call of someone threatening to use a gun at Walmart in Camden.

Deputies say they saw the suspect leaving Walmart and a chase ensued on Springdale Rd. reaching speeds of up to 90 mph.

According to investigators the suspect then turned right and ran head on into another deputy on Liberty Hill Rd.

Deputies say the two people in the suspect vehicle and the deputy involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident in Walmart, the chase, and crash all remain under investigation.