Researchers: The World can Reach 100% Renewable Energy by 2050

Researchers from 15 leading universities conclude that the global demand for energy can be met with renewable sources (wind, solar, hydro, waves, etc.) by or before 2050. This is very encouraging news since burning fossil fuels (oil, gas, coal, etc.) is overheating the planet. See:

https://www.helsinkitimes.fi/themes/themes/science-and-technology/22012-researchers-agree-the-world-can-reach-a-100-renewable-energy-system-by-or-before-2050.html#.YvPUxCrrWdI.twitter