DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance.

The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program.

During the upcoming semester three students from each institution will be awarded with up to $5,000 in tuition help.

In exchange for the assistance, the student will have to intern with SCDSS and work for the department for at least two years.

