Get some free school supplies at House of Paris’ Back to School Bash!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Start the school year off right with some free supplies at House of Paris’ 4th Annual Back to School Bash!

It kicks off this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Lakehouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard.

Curtis spoke with LaParis Harper of House of Paris Property Management about all of the fun activities you and the kids can take part in.

Not only can you pick up free school supplies and book bags, you can also enjoy some free food, haircuts from Fade Fellas Barbering Lounge and hair braiding.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will be there to party with the families along with a health screening truck and a fire truck tour!

You can enjoy a special performance from the Perfect Pearlz Dance Team!

So bring the kids and family for a fun day in the Midlands!