Kraft Heinz recalls 5,760 Capri Sun drinks due to possible contamination

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Check your fridge and pantry.

Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

According to the company, the voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories.

Kraft Heinz says the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun are the only products affected.

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

Per Kraft Heinz:

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.”