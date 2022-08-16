Pet Supplies Plus set to open new distribution center in Orangeburg County

Governor's office: The company’s $53 million investment will create 275 new jobs and is expected to begin operations in 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A pet retail company is set to open a new distribution center in Orangeburg County.

According to the Governor’s office, Pet Supplies Plus plans to establish a new distribution center in Orangeburg County. The company’s $53 million investment will create 275 new jobs, say officials.

According to the Governor’s office, the new, state-of-the-art distribution center will be located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154.

This will be the company’s fourth distribution center in the U.S.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023, say officials.

For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page.