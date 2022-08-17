SEC announces Gamecocks’ SEC schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina got its 2022-23 SEC Women’s Basketball schedule from the league office today with the Gamecocks hosting five of the SEC’s 2022 NCAA Tournament participants at Colonial Life Arena as part of their eight league home games. The defending SEC Regular-Season Champions open and close the conference slate at home but have back-to-back home games just once during the season.

South Carolina’s road schedule features trips to four 2022 NCAA Tournament participants – Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee – and a pair of WNIT teams from last season as well – Alabama, Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks’ SEC title defense tips off on Dec. 29 against Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena followed a Jan. 2 trip to Athens, Ga., for the first of two matchups with the Lady Bulldogs. Another home-and-home opponent comes to Columbia next with Auburn set for tipoff at Colonial Life Arena on Jan. 5.

The first set of back-to-back road games opens at Mississippi State on Jan. 8 and finishes at long-time rival Kentucky on Jan. 12. The next week features a Jan. 15 visit from Missouri followed by a trip to Vanderbilt on Jan. 19. January ends on a split week with NCAA Tournament participant Arkansas visiting Columbia on Jan. 22 ahead of a trip to WNIT quarterfinalist Alabama on Jan. 29.

South Carolina hosts the return game from Kentucky on Feb. 2 before stepping out of conference play to travel to UConn on Feb. 5. The Gamecocks stay on the road for their return trip to Auburn on Feb. 9.

Next, Colonial Life Arena will finally host back-to-back SEC games, welcoming LSU on Feb. 12 and Florida on Feb. 16. The Gamecocks are back on the road, traveling to Ole Miss on Feb. 19 and then Tennessee on Feb. 23. The regular season closes in Columbia against border rival Georgia on Feb. 26.

The Gamecocks have won six SEC regular-season championships in the last nine seasons, the most recent coming in 2021-22. South Carolina won four straight from 2013-14 through 2017-18, and, after two seasons coming in second, returned to the top step in 2019-20.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is 167-55 in SEC play with that .752 winning percentage second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (.874) in league history. Her 167 conference wins are the most among active league coaches and third all-time, trailing just Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Andy Landers (Georgia, 273) and Summitt (Tennessee, 306). Her 11.9 SEC wins average is the best in league history among coaches with more than one year in the conference.

For information on season tickets, visit https://thegamecockclub.com/ wbb/. The deadline to renew season tickets is Sept. 14.