New indictments against Alex Murdaugh

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new charges.

Friday morning SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a state grand jury issued new indictments against Murdaugh as well as two other defendants.

According to the attorney general, Murdaugh was indicted for four counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses Value $10,000 or More, two counts of Money Laundering Value $20,000 – $100,000, one count of Money Laundering Value $100,000 or More, two counts of Computer Crime Value More Than $10,000.

Wilson says Murdaugh is also facing additional charges in Colleton and Hampton Counties.

According to the indictments the charges stem from Murdaugh allegedly obtaining money through false pretenses from his former law firm.

Altogether, Wilson says, through 18 indictments containing 90 charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77.

In addition to the alleged financial crimes, Murdaugh has also been charged in the murders of his wife and son in July of ’21 at their hunting property in Colleton Co.

Prosecutors say the investigation into the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh lead them to reopen the investigations into the family’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield and Stephen Smith.

