Charges dropped against former deputy

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–According to Richland Co. Court officials charges against former Richland Co. Deputy Kyle Oliver were dropped Tuesday.

Officials say the charges were dropped by Judge Phillip Newsome after the alleged victim did not appear in court.

In August of 2020 Oliver was charged with 3rd degree assault and battery after body camera video was released showing him throwing a suspect in custody to the ground by her hair.

Authorities say the incident happened the previous January but was not discovered until August.

Following the charge Oliver was fired from the sheriff’s department.

Prior to that, Oliver had served with RCSD for seven years.