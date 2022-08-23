Lexington leaders announce Virginia Hylton Park expansion and renovation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The town of Lexington is renovating and expanding Virginia Hylton Park. During a groundbreaking ceremony council members shared what the community can expect from the project.

The project comes in response to the population growth in Lexington. Mayor Steve MacDougall says the renovation includes a new entrance to the park, more walking trails, new playground equipment, a new splash pad, and a performance pavilion. Plus, a few surprise features that they are keeping a secret for now.

“I know when we finish this project. The Virginia Hylton Park will be a major asset to the town of Lexington and I can’t wait to share it with everyone,” says Mayor MacDougall.

The expansion will add another 8.25 acres to the park which will more than double the current size. It took 12 years of planning in order to ensure there are features for every age group to enjoy. According to Mayor Pro-tem Hazel Livingston, surveys were sent out to residents and they also spoke to students at different schools. Livingston says the young people had a lot of great ideas.

“Number one was Wifi but there was many things that they brought to the table where they can interact together and one was just being able have a place to hang out,” says Livingston.

The project is expected to take just over a year to complete.