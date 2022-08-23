WATCH: Shane Beamer responds to Mark Stoops’ “stupid sunglasses” comment

Shane Beamer was asked Tuesday about recent comments made by Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops on the culture of a football program.

Stoops, appearing on the SEC Network, said “It’s easy to change the climate, you just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put some stupid sunglasses, you can change a climate.”

Earlier this summer, Beamer went viral for a video where he put on sunglasses before SEC Media Days.

Get that mic ready pic.twitter.com/4PtICIuh0Z — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 19, 2022

Beamer responded Tuesday to Stoops.

“I can’t image he’d get out of his lane and take a shot at me,” said Beamer.

Stoops has since denied that his comments were related to Beamer.