Spencer Rattler Named to Johnny Unitas Watch List

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named to the Johnny Unitas watch list.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding 4th year quarterback.

In his three years at Oklahoma prior to transferring to UofSC, Rattler played in 23 games and posted a 15-2 record as a starter.

The Gamecocks’ signal caller is one of 76 athletes named to the watch list.

Rattler’s first start for the Gamecocks will come on September 3rd when Carolina hosts Georgia State.