Sumter Police say they’re not giving up on search for man missing for five years

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Sumter say they are not giving up searching for a man who has not been seen in five years.

Investigators say Tommy Brailey was last seen driving away from a Wesmark Boulevard nightclub on August 24th 2017.

At the time, police say Brailey was driving a silver BMW.

If you know where he is call the Sumter Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also leave a tip at crimesc.com