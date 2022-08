So far this August has not produced a hurricane or topical storm in the Atlantic. That’s pretty unusual. It’s only happened twice in the last 72 years. There is just a small chance that storm will get going in the next 5 days. You can read just how unusual this is here: https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2022/08/quiet-in-the-atlantic-will-we-go-0-for-august/