Give 8/28 fundraising events: Black Philanthropy Brunch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have a chance to give back to black led non-profits through the Give 8/28 fundraising events!

The BAMstrong Project non-profit organization is hosting “The Black Philanthropy Brunch” Saturday, August 27.

It goes from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Vetropolitan restaurant at 4561 HardScrabble Road Suite 108 in Columbia.

A portion of the proceeds from the brunch menu go towards BAMstrong.

Curtis spoke with Jamaius White, Executive Director of The BAMstrong Project, about how this event will fund their mission to help kids address mental and physical barriers they face by focusing on three target areas:

Skill readiness resources

Exposure to economic opportunities

Extensive stimulating health and wellness training

The Give 8/28 fundraiser starts Sunday, August 28 and runs through the 31st. Early giving starts at 8 a.m. on August 27.

If you want to donate, visit the fundraiser’s website.

To learn more about The BAMstrong Project, visit their website.