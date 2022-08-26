Deputies: Suspects arrested in shooting that left teen dead

Richland Co., (S.C.)–Richland Co. deputies say three suspects are in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 17 year old boy.

Deputies say they responded to Nexus Apartments in the Village at Sandhills on July 20th to a report of a shooting.

There they found the body of Marquel Walker.

According to deputies Za’quan Grant,23, Na’quan Addison, 22, and Jaheim Burroughs, 19, killed Walker during a robbery attempt.

Investigators say Grant, Addison, and Burroughs were all booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.