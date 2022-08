Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A former Kershaw County Detention Center officer was booked into that very detention center after being charged with assault.

According to SLED, Steven Payne is charged with second degree assault and battery.

According to an incident report, on March 31st Payne grabbed the inmate by the neck and violently threw them to the floor.

Investigators say at no point did the inmate pose a physical threat to Payne.