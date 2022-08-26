RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One says there will be more law enforcement officers at Dreher High School today due to a threat made against the school.

Karen York, Executive Director of Communications, says the threat was made by an unknown person in the chat during the YouTube livestream of the Dreher vs. Flora JV football game Thursday. Law enforcement was notified and is investigating.

As a precaution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus today.

The district says out of an abundance of caution, the Dreher vs. AC Flora varsity football game that was scheduled for tonight has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m.