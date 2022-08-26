RCSD: Three suspects connected to multiple burglaries arrested at homeless camp

(Courtesy: RCSD) Sign at a homeless camp on East Killian Road.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Three suspects arrested at their homeless camp on East Killian Road.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Deputies found several stolen equipment at the homeless camp.

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects connected to multiple burglaries at a homeless camp.

Christopher Leggett, 22, Stephen Rhein, 45, and Jessica Rhein, 39 are all charged with receiving stolen goods. Stephen is also charged with 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica is charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deputies say on Wednesday, August 17, a site manager of a new car dealership under construction on Farrow Road, told them someone cut a hole in the back fence and attempted to steal spools of copper wire and other construction tools from the location.

Investigators used K9 officers and cameras from a nearby business and found that early that morning, someone walked out of the woods in the area of East Killian Road toward the railroad tracks.

They later found a trail in that area, which led them to the homeless camp where Leggett and the Rheins were living in.

According to deputies, they found several large pieces of construction equipment, power tools, generators, A/C units, copper wiring in spools and much more.

Authorities say the suspects are connected to at least a dozen burglary cases over the past two years. Among those involved a storage facility, where 22 units were broken into and a collision center where 5 cars were broken into.

All three suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.