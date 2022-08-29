Judge grants Murdaugh attorney’s motion to compel evidence

Colleton Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Judge Clifton Newman heard a motion Monday morning filed by attorneys representing former attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The defense claims prosecutors are unfairly withholding evidence and leaking evidence to the media.

Prosecutors, including Attorney General Alan Wilson denied the leaks.

Ultimately Judge Newman granted the motion compelling the state to turn over evidence, he also granted a protective order which restricts which information can be made public.

Murdaugh was indicted this year for the murders of his wife and son last year.

He has pleaded not guilty