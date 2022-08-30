Man arrested after a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a man is behind bars after an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle Monday.

William Jones, 24 is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to obey traffic control devices and reckless driving.

According to investigators, after 3 a.m. on Monday, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop with blue lights on Jones, who was making evasive moves in the Rosewood/South Holly area but he sped away in the stolen vehicle.

Another police officer says they tried to do a traffic stop on Jones, who sped through a stop light on the 6400 block of Garners Ferry Road but he didn’t stop and disregarded more stop lights.

During the pursuit, Richland County deputies took part and helped police stop Jones, who was later arrested.

Police say he was found with a catalytic converter and a firearm.

He’s being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.