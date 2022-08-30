NASA Spacecraft to Crash into Asteroid

NASA is going to crash a spaceship into an asteroid that’s roughly 500 feet in diameter. The plan is to see what happens on impact and use that information, if needed, in the future to redirect an asteroid headed towards the earth. When talking about asteroids impacting the earth, it’s just a matter of time before another big one is headed our way. Here’s the whole article:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nasa-will-crash-a-spacecraft-into-a-525-foot-wide-asteroid-in-september-here-s-how-to-watch-it/ar-AA11e65E?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=71e1969ed165559e11f51d4ff53008e1