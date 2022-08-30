Newberry Wolves open season with highest ranking in program history

WACO, Texas – After being selected by the league’s coaches to finish atop the South Atlantic Conference standings at the end of the year, the Newberry College football team also garnered a ranking from the American Football Coaches Association as they were slotted in the 15th spot in the poll to start the season.

The Wolves finished last year in 17th in the poll after making it to the second round of the NCAA Division II Football Playoffs after upsetting then defending national champion West Florida in the opening round. Newberry has finished in the top-25 just five times over the program’s history, finishing 16th in 2016 and 12th in 2006. The Wolves have climbed the polls to as high at ninth in the past.

This is only the second time that the Wolves have been ranked in the preseason poll and the highest ranking that they have earned, besting the 16th place mark from the 2007 preseason poll.

The Wolves open the season in just two short weeks as they welcome in Allen University to Setlzer Field for the first game with a 6 p.m. kick off.