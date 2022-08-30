Panthers trade former Gamecock offensive lineman

CHARLOTTE (Panthers) — The Panthers made another move Monday night, sending offensive lineman Dennis Daley to the Titans in an exchange of draft position.

The Panthers sent their 2024 seventh-round pick and Daley to Tennessee in exchange for a 2024 fifth-rounder.

Daley, the Panthers’ sixth-round pick in 2019, started nine games last season and 21 in three years here.

The South Carolina product was part of a much deeper offensive line group in camp this season, making the competition for roster spots a tighter one.

Earlier Monday, the Panthers sent undisclosed draft compensation to the Jaguars for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr..

They have to get to the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and figuring in the Shenault and Daley deals, they’ll need to subtract 27 names from the roster. Photo courtesy: Carolina Panthers