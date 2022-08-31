‘Arms race’: NIL compensation now a potent recruiting weapon

“It’s basically becoming an arms race,” said Andy Stefanelli, the football coach at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland, which has a handful of top recruits, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. “It’s going to be, I think, as much of a factor in recruiting as anything else – facilities, winning, coaching, all that. It’s going to be right up there with those factors for kids, at least for the high-level recruits.”

Willie Howard, the football coach and activities director at Cooper High in New Hope, Minnesota, is a former Stanford and Minnesota Vikings defensive end. His son, defensive end Jaxon Howard, is a top-100 prospect who has verbally committed to LSU.

The Howards say that every college they visited during Jaxon’s recruitment used the same approach in addressing NIL issues. Each would discuss opportunities athletes had received while pointing out that nothing’s guaranteed and recommending that recruits don’t pick a school based on NIL possibilities.

“The message was always the same,” Willie Howard said. “It felt like it was cookie-cutter at times because it’s like, ‘We’re not going to be stuck with NCAA compliance coming after us and saying that we’ve done something we’re not supposed to do.’“

Jaxon Howard recently hired an agent, as the state of Minnesota allows high school athletes to explore NIL opportunities. But he added that NIL wasn’t a factor in his college choice.

“I don’t want to put my whole focus on something like name, image and likeness when my end goal is to make a multimillion-dollar deal one day in the NFL,” he said.

Still, On3 surveyed 85 notable 2023 recruits and found that 30% of them would be willing to attend a school that isn’t an ideal fit from a football or academic perspective if that’s where they could get the best NIL deal.

The emergence of collectives fueled by boosters has led to criticism that they indirectly lead recruits to a particular school, even though the NCAA handed down guidance earlier this year noting that boosters remain prohibited from recruiting or providing benefits to prospects.

Stefanelli says he hears the complaints from college coaches who visit his school.

“Frankly, some of them were saying, ‘Yeah, we’re losing recruits because X, Y or Z school is throwing a bunch of money at them,’” Stefanelli said.

The issue has crept into some of the public comments from coaches, which could be seen as indirect recruiting pitches. Alabama’s Nick Saban said last month that his players made more than $3 million in NIL deals over the last year and his SEC rival, Georgia’s Kirby Smart, got even more specific.

“We may have had the highest-paid defensive lineman last year in NIL in Jordan Davis,” Smart said. “We had the highest-paid tight end in Brock Bowers. Kelee Ringo I would argue is probably one of the highest-paid corners there is in NIL. So NIL can be a good thing, and they can learn to manage money at a young age.”

Many coaches say they would like more oversight from the NCAA with different state laws in place across the country. Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher swapped barbs over the summer over the allegation that the Aggies had “bought” the nation’s top-ranked recruting class.

“Change is inevitable,” Fisher said. “That’s the rules we have to play by, so we all have to adapt and adjust.”

There are ways in which schools can make their NIL cases directly to prospects – or players who have entered the transfer portal – without flat-out offering them incentives.

Many have hired staffers to work on maximizing NIL opportunities for athletes already on campus. Some have partnered with groups that can advise them on what they’re permitted to say to recruits on NIL-related matters.